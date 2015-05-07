FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Book Talk-Newfoundland's Crummey examines resettlement angst
May 7, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Book Talk-Newfoundland's Crummey examines resettlement angst

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Bernard Vaughan
    NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Author Michael Crummey has often
explored the rich cultural landscape of his native Newfoundland
in his work, which includes poetry, short stories and novels.
    In his latest novel, "Sweetland," an eccentric island
population that depends on a rapidly disappearing fishing
industry for its livelihood accepts government packages to
resettle on the mainland.
    But Moses Sweetland, whose ancestors settled the island
generations earlier, refuses, threatening to scuttle the offers.
    Crummey, 49, spoke to Reuters about the book and its themes:
     
    Q: How did this story come about?
    A: Six or seven years ago, I started working with Adventure
Canada. They do small ship cruises to out-of-the-way
destinations ... On those trips we visited places that were
resettled 30 or 40 years ago when the government wiped 300
communities off the map, moving people to more central locations
to rationalize the delivery of social services.
    But we also went into communities that are being forced to
consider resettling themselves today because the ongoing cod
moratorium has taken away their only economic mainstay. I
started thinking that the one person in the community who is
holding up everyone else might be an interesting story. 
    Q: Why did you want to explore dealing with mental problems
in a rural setting?
    A: In a small community it's impossible to hide from other
people's idiosyncrasies. One of the things I've always noticed
about rural Newfoundland, where people didn't have access to
psychiatrists or mental hospitals, people were forced to deal
with one another's problems.
    I don't want to be stupidly nostalgic about it, but for most
people, I think that rather than being ignored by the people
around them or pushed into an institution, the fact they were
made a part of the community actually served people better than
what you might see in a city today.
    Q: Why does the novel keep flashing back to Sweetland's
rescue of shipwrecked Sri Lankans years earlier? 
    A: It's based on a true story, a fisherman in the 1980s who
came upon over 100 Sri Lankans in the ocean. For me they're a
metaphor for the people on Sweetland and for humanity itself.
We're all adrift with no sense of where we are or if anyone is
looking for us.
    Q: You're also an accomplished poet. How do you decide what
to concentrate on?
    A: Up until recently, if I was working on a novel, I wrote
no poetry.

 (Editing by G Crosse)

