"Stay Close" jumps to top of bestsellers list
March 29, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 6 years

"Stay Close" jumps to top of bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - "Stay Close" soard to the top
of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. 	
    The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 	
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week	
    1. "Stay Close" by Harlan Coben	
(Dutton, $27.95)                             -	
    2. "Lone Wolf" by Jodi Picoult       
(Atria, $28)                                 1	
    3. "Force of Nature" by C.J. Box	
Putnam, $25.95                               -	
    4. "Kill Shot" by Vince Flynn	
(Atria, $27.99)                              3	
    5. "The Thief" by Clive Cussler	
& Justin Scott (Putnam, $27.95)              4	
    6. "Phantom" by Ted Bell	
(Morrow, $27.99)                             -	
    7. "Private Games" by James Patterson &         
Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99)        5	
    8. "Defending Jacob" by William Landay	
(Delacorte, $26)                             6	
    9. "The Wolf Gift" by Anne Rice 	
(Knopf, $25.95)                              9	
    10. "Star Wars: Fate of the Jedi,	
Apocalypse" by Troy Denning (Del Rey, $27)   2	
    Hardcover nonfiction	
    1. "Imagine" by Jonah Lehrer	
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26)             -	
    2. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark 	
Hyman (Little, Brown $27.99)              5	
    3. "The Power of Habit" by Charles 	
Duhigg (Random House, $28)                 4	
    4. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks:	
Food from My Frontier" by Ree Drummond	
(Morrow, $29.99)                             2	
    5. "American Sniper" by Chris Kyle, 	
with Scott McEwen & Jim DeFelice 	
(Morrow, $26.99)                             1	
    6. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly &  	
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28)                    3	
    7. "The Lean" by Kathy Freston	
(Weinstein, $25)                             -	
    8. "Wishes Fulfilled" by Wayne W. Dyer	
(Hay House, $24.95)                     7	
    9. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson 	
(Simon & Schuster, $35)                      6	
    10. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed	
(Knopf, $25.95)                              -	
        	
	
 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

