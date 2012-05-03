FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"The Wind Through the Keyhole" tops bestsellers list
May 3, 2012 / 6:50 PM / in 5 years

"The Wind Through the Keyhole" tops bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Stephen King's newest book, "The
Wind Through the Keyhole," jumpted to the top of Publishers
Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. 	
    The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 	
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week	
    1. "The Wind Through the Keyhole"	
by Stephen King (Scribner, $27)              -	
    2. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci	
(Grand Central, $27.99)                      1	
    3. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham,	
(Doubleday, $24.95)                          3	
    4. "The Witness" by Nora Roberts	
(Putnam, $27.95)                             2	
    5. "Crystal Gardens" by Amanda Quick	
(Putnam, $25.95)                             -	
    6. "The Lost Years" by Mary Higgins	
Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)             6	
    7."Guilty Wives" by James Patterson	
& David Ellis (Little, Brown, $27.99)        5	
    8. "The Shoemaker's Wife" by Adriana	
Trigiani (Harper, $26.99)                    9	
    9. "Unnatural Acts," Stuart Woods	
(Putnam, $26.95)                             4	
    10. "Sacré Bleu" by Christopher Moore	
(Morrow, $26.99)                             10	
    Hardcover Nonfiction	
    1. "Drift" by Rachel Maddow  	
(Crown, $25)                                 1	
    2. "Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake"	
by Anna Quindlen (Random House, $26)         -	
    3. "Prague Winter" by Madeleine Albright	
(Harper, $29.99)                             -	
    4. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks:	
Food from My Frontier" by Ree Drummond	
(Morrow, $29.99)                             3	
    5. "Imagine" by Jonah Lehrer	
(Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $26)             4	
    6.  "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark 	
Hyman M.D.(Little, Brown $27.99)              6	
    7. "The Presidents Club" by Nancy Gibbs	
& Michael Duffy (Simon & Schuster, $32.50)   5	
    8. "Weeknights with Giada" by Giada	
De Laurentiis (Clarkson Potter, $35)         22	
    9. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno	
(Free Press, $25)                            19	
    10. "Let's Pretend That This Never	
Happened" by Jenny Lawson	
(Putnam/Amy Einhorn, $25.95)                 2	
    	
	
 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

