"Deadlocked" tops bestsellers list

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - "Deadlocked," by author Charlaine Harris, soared to the top of Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Deadlocked" by Charlaine Harris (Ace, $27.95) - 2. "The Wind Through the Keyhole" by Stephen King (Scribner, $27) 1 3. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 2 4. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham, (Doubleday, $24.95) 3 5. "The Witness" by Nora Roberts (Putnam, $27.95) 4 6. "Robert B. Parker's Lullaby" by Ace Atkins (Putnam, $26.95) - 7. "Unnatural Acts," Stuart Woods (Putnam, $26.95) 9 8. "Guilty Wives" by James Patterson & David Ellis (Little, Brown, $27.99) 7 9. "The Lost Years" by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99) 6 10. "The Shoemaker's Wife" by Adriana Trigiani (Harper, $26.99) 8 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "The Passage of Power" by Robert A. Caro (Knopf, $35) - 2. "My Cross to Bear" by Gregg Allman (Morrow, $27.99) - 3. "Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake" by Anna Quindlen (Random House, $26) 2 4. "Prague Winter" by Madeleine Albright (Harper, $29.99) 3 5. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Food from My Frontier" by Ree Drummond (Morrow, $29.99) 4 6. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark Hyman M.D.(Little, Brown $27.99) 6 7. "The Power of Habit" by Charles Duhigg (Random House, $280 14 8. "Drift" by Rachel Maddow (Crown, $25) 1 9. "Vegan Cooking for Carnivores" by Roberto Martin (Grand Central, $29.99) 13 10. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 9 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)