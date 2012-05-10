FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Deadlocked" tops bestsellers list
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

"Deadlocked" tops bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - "Deadlocked," by author
Charlaine Harris, soared to the top of Publishers Weekly
best-sellers list on Thursday. 	
    The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 	
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week	
    1. "Deadlocked" by Charlaine Harris	
(Ace, $27.95)                                -	
    2. "The Wind Through the Keyhole"	
by Stephen King (Scribner, $27)              1	
    3. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci	
(Grand Central, $27.99)                      2	
    4. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham,	
(Doubleday, $24.95)                          3	
    5. "The Witness" by Nora Roberts	
(Putnam, $27.95)                             4	
    6. "Robert B. Parker's Lullaby" by	
Ace Atkins (Putnam, $26.95)                  -	
    7. "Unnatural Acts," Stuart Woods	
(Putnam, $26.95)                             9	
    8. "Guilty Wives" by James Patterson	
& David Ellis (Little, Brown, $27.99)        7	
    9. "The Lost Years" by Mary Higgins	
Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)             6	
    10. "The Shoemaker's Wife" by Adriana	
Trigiani (Harper, $26.99)                    8	
    Hardcover Nonfiction	
    1. "The Passage of Power" by Robert	
A. Caro (Knopf, $35)                         -	
    2. "My Cross to Bear" by Gregg Allman	
(Morrow, $27.99)                             -	
    3. "Lots of Candles, Plenty of Cake"	
by Anna Quindlen (Random House, $26)         2	
    4. "Prague Winter" by Madeleine Albright	
(Harper, $29.99)                             3	
    5. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks:	
Food from My Frontier" by Ree Drummond	
(Morrow, $29.99)                             4	
    6. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark 	
Hyman M.D.(Little, Brown $27.99)              6	
    7. "The Power of Habit" by Charles	
Duhigg (Random House, $280                   14	
    8. "Drift" by Rachel Maddow  	
(Crown, $25)                                 1	
    9. "Vegan Cooking for Carnivores" by	
Roberto Martin (Grand Central, $29.99)       13	
    10. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno	
(Free Press, $25)                            9	
    	
	
 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.