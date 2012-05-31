FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"11th Hour" tops bestsellers list
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 31, 2012 / 10:01 PM / in 5 years

"11th Hour" tops bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - "11th Hours" leaped to the top
of Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday. 	
    The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 	
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week	
    1. "11th Hour" by James Patterson &	
Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99)        2	
    2. "Stolen Prey" by John Sandford 	
(Putnam, $27.95)                             1	
    3. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham,	
(Doubleday, $24.95)                          4	
    4. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci	
(Grand Central, $27.99)                      5	
    5. "Deadlocked" by Charlaine Harris	
(Ace, $27.95)                                3	
    6. "The Wind Through the Keyhole"	
by Stephen King (Scribner, $27)              7	
    7. "In One Person" by John Irving	
(Simon & Schuster, $28)                      8	
    8. "The Columbus Affair" by Steve Berry 	
(Ballantine, $27)                            6	
    9. "Bring Up the Bodies" by Hilary	
Mantel (Holt, $28)                           10	
    10. "Canada" by Richard Ford 	
(Ecco)                                       -	
    Hardcover Nonfiction	
    1. "It Worked for Me" by Colin Powell	
(Harper)                                     -	
    2. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein 	
(Regnery, $27.95)                            2	
    3. "The Charge" by Brendon Burchard	
(Free Press, $26)                            1	
    4. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & 	
(Martin Dugard. Holt, $28)                   6	
    5. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper	
(Ballantine)                                 3	
    6. "The Passage of Power" by	
Robert A. Caro (Knopf)                       5	
    7. "How Winning Works" by Robyn	
Benincasa (Harlequin)                        -	
    8. "The $100 Startup" by Chris	
Guillebeau (Crown Business)                  38	
    9. "The Real Crash" by Peter	
Schiff    (St. Martin's                          -	
    10. "My Cross to Bear" by Gregg Allman	
(Morrow, $27.99)                             16	
  Week ending May 27, 2012, powered by	
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.	
 	
	
 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.