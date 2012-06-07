FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"The Storm" soars to top of best-sellers list
June 7, 2012 / 3:31 PM / in 5 years

"The Storm" soars to top of best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Clive Cussler's "The Storm"
debuted at the top of Publishers Weekly's best-sellers list on
Thursday. 	
    The list is compiled from data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 	
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week	
    1. "The Storm" by Clive Cussler	
(Putnam, $27.95)                             -	
    2. "11th Hour" by James Patterson &	
Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $27.99)        1	
    3. "Stolen Prey" by John Sandford 	
(Putnam, $27.95)                             2	
    4. "Calico Joe" by John Grisham	
(Doubleday, $24.95)                          3	
    5. "The Innocent" by David Baldacci	
(Grand Central, $27.99)                      4	
    6. "Deadlocked" by Charlaine Harris	
(Ace, $27.95)                                5	
    7. "A Blaze of Glory" by Jeff Shaara	
(Ballantine Books, $28.00)                   -	
    8. "Bring Up the Bodies" by Hilary	
Mantel (Holt, $28)                           9	
    9. "The Wind Through the Keyhole"	
by Stephen King (Scribner, $27)              6	
    10. "In One Person" by John Irving	
(Simon & Schuster, $28)                      7
 	
    Hardcover Nonfiction	
    1. "It Worked for Me" by Colin Powell	
(Harper, $27.99)                            1	
    2. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein 	
(Regnery, $27.95)                            2	
    3. "The Skinny Rules" by Bob Harper	
(Ballantine, $26)                           5	
    4. "American Grown" by Michelle Obama	
(Crown, $30.00)                              -	
    5. "You're So Invited" by Cheryl Najafi	
(St. Martin's, $29.99)                       -	
    6. "Perfect Pies" by Michele Stuart	
(Ballantine Books, $25.00)                   -	
    7. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & 	
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28)                    4	
    8. "The Charge" by Brendon Burchard	
(Free Press, $26)                            3	
    9. "The Passage of Power" by	
Robert A. Caro (Knopf, $35)                  6	
    10. "Cronkite, by Douglas Brinkley	
(Harper, $34.99)                             -	
	
 Week ending June 3, 2012, powered by	
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.	
	
 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

