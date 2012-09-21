FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'A Wanted Man' debuts on top of U.S. bestseller list
September 21, 2012 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

'A Wanted Man' debuts on top of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Lee Child's "A Wanted Man"
debuted at the top spot on Publishers Weekly's bestseller list
on Thursday. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 
    Hardcover Fiction                   Last Week
    1. "A Wanted Man" by Lee Child            -
(Delacorte, $28.00) 
    2. "The Time Keeper" by Mitch Albom       2
(Hyperion, $24.99)                     
    3. "Delusion in Death" by J.D. Robb          -
(Putnam, $27.95)    
    4. "Zoo" by James Patterson/ Michael 
Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99)              1
    5. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn
(Crown, $25.00)                         3
    6. "The Tombs" by Clive Cussler
(Putnam, $27.95)                      4
    7. "Telegraph Avenue" by Michael Chabon
(Harper, $27.99)                      -
    8. "Frozen Heat" by Richard Castle
(Hyperion, $26.99)                      -
    9. "This Is How You Lose Her" by Junot 
Diaz (Riverhead, $26.95)                  -
    10. "Robert B. Parker's Fool Me Twice"
by Michael Brandman (Putnam, $25.95)          -
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton
$26.95)                          1
    2. "The Price of Politics" by Bob 
Woodward (Simon & Schuster, $30.00)          -
    3. "Divine Healing Hands" by Zhi Gang
Sha (Atria, $29.95)                      -
    4. "Guinness World Records 2013"
(Guinness World Records)                  -
    5. "Obama's America" by Dinesh D'Souza
(Regnery, $ 27.95)                      2
    6. "Daring Greatly" by Brene Brown
(Gotham, $26.00)                      -
    7. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & 
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00)                  5
    8. "The Amateur" by Edward Klein 
(Regnery, $27.95)                             3
    9. "Wild" by Cheryl Strayed
(Knopf, $25.95)                                6
    10. "Mortality" by Christopher Hitchens
(Twelve, $22.99)                      8
-
  Week ending Sept 16, 2012, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Christine Kearney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
