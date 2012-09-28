FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Winter of the World' debuts on top of U.S. bestseller list
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 28, 2012 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

'Winter of the World' debuts on top of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ken Follett's "Winter of the World"
debuted at the top spot on Publishers Weekly's bestseller list
on Thursday. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 
    
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "Winter of the World" by Ken           - 
Follett Dutton, $36.00)                  
    2. "A Wanted Man" by Lee Child            1
(Delacorte, $28.00) 
    3. "The Time Keeper" by Mitch Albom       2
(Hyperion, $24.99)                     
    4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn           5
(Crown, $25.00)                         
    5. "Low Pressure" by Sandra Brown          -
(Grand Central, $26.99)
    6. "Zoo" by James Patterson/ Michael      4
Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $27.99)
    7. "Severe Clear" by Stuart Woods           -
(Putnam, $26.95)
    8. "Delusion in Death" by J.D. Robb          3
(Putnam, $27.95)
    9. "The Tombs" by Clive Cussler           6
(Putnam, $27.95)
    10. "Telegraph Avenue" by Michael         7
Chabon (Harper, $27.99)                
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen             1
(Dutton, $26.95)                      
    2. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by   -
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)                     
    3. "The Price of Politics" by Bob         2
Woodward (Simon & Schuster, $30.00)          
    4. "Guinness World Records 2013"          4
(Guinness World Records)                  
    5. "Divine Healing Hands" by Zhi Gang     3
Sha (Atria, $29.95)                      
    6. "Joseph Anton: A Memoir" by Salman     -
Rushdie (Random House, $30.00)            
    7. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly &   7
Martin Dugard (Holt, $28.00)                  
    8. "The Oath: The Obama White House" by   -
Jeffrey Toobin (Doubleday, $28.95)        
    9. "Free Market Revolution" by Brook/     -
Watkins (Palgrave Macmillan, $27.00)      
    10. "Obama's America" by Dinesh D'Souza   5
(Regnery, $ 27.95)                      
    
  Week ending Sept 23, 2012, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.