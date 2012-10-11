FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'The Casual Vacancy' retains top spot on U.S. bestseller list
October 11, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

'The Casual Vacancy' retains top spot on U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - J.K. Rowling's first adult novel, "The
Casual Vacancy," held on to the top spot of Publishers Weekly's
bestseller list for the second consecutive week on Thursday. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "The Casual Vacancy" by
J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00)         1
    2. "Mad River" by John Sandford
(Putnam, $27.95)                              -
    3. "Winter of the World" by Ken            
Follett (Dutton, $36.00)                  2
    4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn           
(Crown, $25.00)                         3
    5. "The Time Keeper" by Mitch Albom       
(Hyperion, $24.99)                      4
    6. "A Wanted Man" by Lee Child            
(Delacorte, $28.00)                           5
    7. "Live by Night" by     Dennis Lehane
(William Morrow, $27.99)                      -
    8. "Dark Storm" by Christine Feehan
(Berkley, $26.95)                             -
    9. "Phantom" by Jo Nesbø (Knopf, $25.95)  -
    10. "Low Pressure" by Sandra Brown          
(Grand Central, $26.99)                       6
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          -
    2. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen             
(Dutton, $26.95)                              1
    3. "Total Recall" by Arnold
Schwarzenegger (Dutton, $26.95)               -
    4. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert
(Grand Central, $28.99)                       -
    5. "God Loves You" by David Jeremiah
(FaithWords, $23.99)                          -
    6. "The America's Test Kitchen Quick 
Family Cookbook" by America's Test 
Kitchen eds. (America's Test Kitchen, $34.95) -
    7. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by   
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)                     3
    8. "Waging Heavy Peace" by Neil Young
(Blue Rider Press, $30.00)                    2
    9. "Guinness World Records 2013"          
(Guinness World Records)                  5
    10. "Mugged" by Ann Coulter
(Sentinel, $26.95)                            7
  Week ended Oct 7, 2012, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
