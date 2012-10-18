FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'The Casual Vacancy' holds top spot on U.S. bestseller list
October 18, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

'The Casual Vacancy' holds top spot on U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - For the third consecutive week J.K.
Rowling's first adult novel, "The Casual Vacancy," topped the
Publishers Weekly's bestseller list. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "The Casual Vacancy" by
J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00)         1
    2. "NYPD Red" by James Patterson and
Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $27.99)         -
    3. "Winter of the World" by Ken            
Follett (Dutton, $36.00)                  3
    4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn           
(Crown, $25.00)                         4
    5. "Mad River" by John Sandford
(Putnam, $27.95)                              2
    6. "The Time Keeper" by Mitch Albom       
(Hyperion, $24.99)                      5
    7. "A Wanted Man" by Lee Child            
(Delacorte, $28.00)                           6
    8. "Live by Night" by     Dennis Lehane
(William Morrow, $27.99)                      7
    9. "Low Pressure" by Sandra Brown          
(Grand Central, $26.99)                       10
    10. "This Is How You Lose Her" by
Junot Díaz (Riverhead, $26.95)                12
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          1
    2. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen             
(Dutton, $26.95)                              2
    3. "Who I Am" by Peter Townshend
(Harper, $32.50)                              -
    4. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert
(Grand Central, $28.99)                       4
    5. "God Loves You" by David Jeremiah
(FaithWords, $23.99)                          5
    6. "Guinness World Records 2013"          
(Guinness World Records)                  9
    7. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by   
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)                     7
    8. "Waging Heavy Peace" by Neil Young
(Blue Rider Press, $30.00)                    8
    9. "Total Recall" by Arnold
Schwarzenegger (Dutton, $26.95)               3
    10. "Mugged" by Ann Coulter
(Sentinel, $26.95)                            10
   Week ended Oct. 14, 2012, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
