FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'The Panther' debuts at top of U.S. bestseller list
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 25, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

'The Panther' debuts at top of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nelson DeMille's "The Panther"
debuted at the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on
Thursday, pushing J.D. Rowling's "The Casual Vacancy" into
second place. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "The Panther" by Nelson DeMille
(Grand Central, $27.99)                       -
    2. "The Casual Vacancy" by
J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00)         1
    3. "The Bone Bed" by Patricia Cornwell
(Putnam, $28.95)                              -
    4. "The Twelve" by Justin Cronin
(Ballantine, $28.00)                          -
    5. "NYPD Red" by James Patterson and
Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $27.99)         2
    6. "Winter of the World" by Ken            
Follett (Dutton, $36.00)                  3
    7. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn           
(Crown, $25.00)                         4
    8. "The Time Keeper" by Mitch Albom       
(Hyperion, $24.99)                      6
    9. "The Secret Keeper" by Kate Morton
(Atria, $26.99)                               -
    10. "Mad River" by John Sandford
(Putnam, $27.95)                              5
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          1
    2. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen             
(Dutton, $26.95)                              2
    3. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert
(Grand Central, $28.99)                       4 
    4. "Lidia's Favorite Recipes" by Lidia
Matticchio Bastianich (Knopf, $24.95)         -
    5. "Guinness World Records 2013"          
(Guinness World Records)                  6
    6. "Who I Am" by Peter Townshend
(Harper, $32.50)                              3
    7. "God Loves You" by David Jeremiah
(FaithWords, $23.99)                          5
    8. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by   
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)                     7
    9. "True Food" by Andrew Weil    
(Little, Brown, $29.99)                       33
    10. "Waging Heavy Peace" by Neil Young
(Blue Rider Press, $30.00)                    8
  Week ended Oct. 21, 2012, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.