FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'The Racketeer' jumps to top spot on U.S. bestseller list
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 1, 2012 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

'The Racketeer' jumps to top spot on U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - John Grisham's "The Racketeer"
soared to top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on
Thursday. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                           -
    2. "The Casual Vacancy" by
J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00)         2
    3. "The Panther" by Nelson DeMille
(Grand Central, $27.99)                       1
    4. "The Bone Bed" by Patricia Cornwell
(Putnam, $28.95)                              3
    5. "NYPD Red" by James Patterson and
Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $27.99)         5
    6. "Back to Blood" by Tom Wolfe
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                       -
    7. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn           
(Crown, $25.00)                         7
    8. "Angels at the Table" by
Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $18.00)          -
    9. "Winter of the World" by Ken            
Follett (Dutton, $36.00)                  6
    10. "The Bridge" by Karen Kingsbury
(Howard, $19.99)                              - 
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          1
    2. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen             
(Dutton, $26.95)                              2
    3. "Guinness World Records 2013"          
(Guinness World Records)                  5
    4. "Rod: The Autobiography" by 
Rod Stewart (Crown Archetype, $27.00)         -
    5. "Clients First" by Joseph Callaway
(John Wiley & Sons, $21.95)                   -
    6. "Bouchon Bakery" by Thomas Keller
(Artisan Publishers, $50.00)                  -
    7. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert
(Grand Central, $28.99)                       3
    8. "God Loves You" by David Jeremiah
(FaithWords, $23.99)                          7
    9. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by   
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)                     8
    10. "Who I Am: A Memoir" by Peter Townshend
(Harper, $32.50)                              6
  Week ended Oct. 28, 2012, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.