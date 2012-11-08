'The Racketeer' retains top spot on U.S. bestseller list

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - For the second consecutive week, John Grisham's "The Racketeer" topped Publishers Weekly's bestseller list. The list, released on Thursday, is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1 2. "The Sins of the Mother" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) - 3. "The Casual Vacancy" by J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) 2 4. "The Panther" by Nelson DeMille (Grand Central, $27.99) 3 5. "A Winter Dream" by Richard Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99) - 6. "The Bone Bed" by Patricia Cornwell (Putnam, $28.95) 4 7. "NYPD Red" by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $27.99) 5 8. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 7 9. "Winter of the World" by Ken Follett (Dutton, $36.00) 9 10. "Angels at the Table" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $18.00) 8 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) - 2. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1 3. "The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook" by Deb Perelman (Knopf, $35.00) - 4. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 2 5. "Guinness World Records 2013" (Guinness World Records) 3 6. "Risky Is the New Safe" by Randy Gage (Wiley, $24.95) - 7. "Rod: The Autobiography" by Rod Stewart (Crown Archetype, $27.00) 4 8. "I Declare" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 9 9. "A Gift of Hope" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $20.00) - 10. "Crazy Sexy Kitchen" by Kris Carr (Hay House, $29.95) - Week ended Nov. 4, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (editing by Patricia Reaney)