'The Racketeer' holds on to top spot on U.S. bestseller list

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - John Grisham's "The Racketeer" retained the top spot on Publishers Weekly's bestseller list for the third consecutive week on Thursday. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1 2. "Poseidon's Arrow" by Clive Cussler (Putnam, $28.95) - 3. "Flight Behavior" by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper, $28.99) - 4. "The Sins of the Mother" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 2 5. "The Casual Vacancy" by J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) 3 6. "The Panther" by Nelson DeMille (Grand Central, $27.99) 4 7. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 8 8. "The Bone Bed" by Patricia Cornwell (Putnam, $28.95) 6 9. "Winter of the World" by Ken Follett (Dutton, $36.00) 9 10. "NYPD Red" by James Patterson and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $27.99) 7 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 1 2. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 2 3. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 4 4. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 8 5. "Guinness World Records 2013" (Guinness World Records) 5 6. "The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook" by Deb Perelman (Knopf, $35.00) 3 7. "The Signal and the Noise" by Nate Silver ( Penguin, $27.95) 23 8. "The Last Lion" by William Manchester (Little, Brown, $40,) 27 9. "The Digest Diet" by Liz Vaccariello (Reader's Digest Association, $24.99) - 10. "Cooking Italian with the Cake Boss" by Buddy Valastro (Free Press, $30.00) - Week ended Nov. 11, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Lisa Shumaker)