FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'The Last Man' shoots to top spot on U.S. bestseller list
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 21, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

'The Last Man' shoots to top spot on U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - "The Last Man" soared straight
to the top of Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Wednesday
in its debut week. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "The Last Man" by Vince Flynn
(Atria, $27.99)                               -
    2. "Merry Christmas, Alex Cross" by
James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99)       -
    3. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                           1
    4. "Poseidon's Arrow" by Clive Cussler
(Putnam, $28.95)                              2
    5. "Flight Behavior" by Barbara 
Kingsolver (Harper, $28.99)                   3
    6. 5. "The Casual Vacancy" by
J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00)         5
    7. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn           
(Crown, $25.00)                         7
    8. "Sweet Tooth" by Ian McEwan
(Doubleday/Talese, $26.95)                    -
    9. "The Panther" by Nelson DeMille
(Grand Central, $27.99)                       6
    10. "The Sins of the Mother" by Danielle
Steel    (Delacorte, $28.00)                    4
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          2
    2. "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" by
Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00)          1
    3. "Thomas Jefferson" by Jon Meacham
(Random House, $35.00)                        -
    4. "Guinness World Records 2013"          
(Guinness World Records)                  5
    5. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen              
(Dutton, $26.95)                              3
    6. "How to Create a Mind" by    Ray Kurzweil
(Viking, $27.95)                              -
    7. "My Year in Meals" in Rachael Ray
(Atria, $29.99)                               -
    8. "Help, Thanks, Wow" by Anne Lamott
(Riverhead, $17.95)                           -
    9. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by   
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)                     4
    10. "The Signal and the Noise" by
Nate Silver (    Penguin, $27.95)                 7
  Week ended Nov. 18, 2012, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.