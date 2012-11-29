FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Notorious Nineteen' debuts at top spot on U.S. bestseller list
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 29, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 5 years ago

'Notorious Nineteen' debuts at top spot on U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - "Notorious Nineteen" debuted at
the top of the Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "Notorious Nineteen" by Janet 
Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00)                -
    2. "Agenda 21" by Glenn Beck  
(Threshold, $26.00)                    -
    3. "The Forgotten" by David
Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99)            -
    4.  "Merry Christmas, Alex Cross" by
James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99)        2
    5.  "The Racketeer" by
John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)               5
    6. "The Last Man" by Vince Flynn
(Atria, $27.99)                                1
    7. "The Casual Vacancy" by
J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00)          6
    8. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn
(Crown, $25.00)                    7
    9. "Cross Roads" by Wm Paul Young
(Faithwords, $24.99)                11
    10. "Poseidon's Arrow" by Clive Cussler
(Putnam, $28.95)                    4
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          1
    2. "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" by
Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00)          2
    3. "The 4-Hour Chef" by Timothy
Ferris (New Harvest, $35.00)              -
    4. "Thomas Jefferson" by Jon Meacham
(Random House, $35.00)                    3
    5. "Guinness World Records 2013"          
(Guinness World Records)                  4
    6. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen              
(Dutton, $26.95)                              5
    7. "The Signal and the Noise" by
Nate Silver (    Penguin, $27.95)                10
    8. "Help, Thanks, Wow" by Anne Lamott
(Riverhead, $17.95)                           8
    9. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by   
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)                     9
    10. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert
(Grand Central, $28.99)                15
 

 (Editing by Christine Kearney and Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
