#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 6, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-'The Black Box' debuts at top of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects to show hardcover nonfiction tied for No. 9)
    By Christine Kearney
    NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - "The Black Box" debuted at the
top of the Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "The Black Box" by Michael            
Connelly (Little, Brown, $27.99)            -
    2. "Notorious Nineteen" by Janet 
Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00)                1
    3. "Cold Days" by Jim Butcher
(Roc, $27. 95)                    -
    4. "The Forgotten" by David
Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99)            3
    5. "The Racketeer" by
John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95)               5
    6. "Agenda 21" by Glenn Beck  
(Threshold, $26.00)                    2
    7. "Merry Christmas, Alex Cross" by
James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99)        4
    8. "The Last Man" by Vince Flynn
(Atria, $27.99)                                6
    9. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn
(Crown, $25.00)                    8
    10. "The Casual Vacancy" by
J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00)          7
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          1
    2. "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" by
Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00)          2
    3. "Thomas Jefferson" by Jon Meacham
(Random House, $35.00)                    4
    4. "Guinness World Records 2013"          
(Guinness World Records)                  5
    5. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen              
(Dutton, $26.95)                              6
    6. "The Virgin Diet" by J.J. Virgin
(Harlequin, $25.95)                      -
    7. "The 4-Hour Chef" by Timothy
Ferris (New Harvest, $35.00)              3
    8. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert
(Grand Central, $28.99)                10
    9. (tied) "The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook" by
Deb Perelman (Knopf, $35.00)            9
    9. (tied) "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by   
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)                      9

 (Editing by Christine Kearney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
