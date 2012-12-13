'Threat Vector' captures top spot on U.S. bestseller list

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Tom Clancy's newest book, "Threat Vector," shot straight to the top of the Publishers Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday in its opening week. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Threat Vector" by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $28.95) - 2. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 5 3. "Notorious Nineteen" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 2 4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 9 5. "Merry Christmas, Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 7 6. "The Forgotten" by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 4 7. "The Black Box" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown, $27.99) 1 8. "The Last Man" by Vince Flynn (Atria, $27.99) 8 9. "Agenda 21" by Glenn Beck (Threshold, $26.00) 6 10. "The Casual Vacancy" by J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) 10 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1 2. "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 2 3. "Thomas Jefferson" by Jon Meacham (Random House, $35.00) 3 4. "Guinness World Records 2013" (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 4 5. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 5 6. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert (Grand Central, $28.99) 8 7. "Help, Thanks, Wow" by Anne Lamott (Riverhead, $19.75) 13 8. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 9 (tied) 9. "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die" by Willie Nelson, $22.99) 18 10. "The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook" by Deb Perelman (Knopf, $35.00) 9 (tied) Week ended Dec. 12, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Nick Zieminski)