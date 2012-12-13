FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Threat Vector' captures top spot on U.S. bestseller list
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 13, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

'Threat Vector' captures top spot on U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Tom Clancy's newest book,
"Threat Vector," shot straight to the top of the Publishers
Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday in its opening week. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide. 
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "Threat Vector" by Tom Clancy
(Putnam, $28.95)                              -
    2. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                           5
    3. "Notorious Nineteen" by Janet 
Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00)                  2
    4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn
(Crown, $25.00)                      9
    5. "Merry Christmas, Alex Cross" by
James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99)       7
    6. "The Forgotten" by David
Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99)              4
    7. "The Black Box" by Michael            
Connelly (Little, Brown, $27.99)              1
    8. "The Last Man" by Vince Flynn
(Atria, $27.99)                               8
    9. "Agenda 21" by Glenn Beck  
(Threshold, $26.00)                      6
    10. "The Casual Vacancy" by
J. K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00)         10
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          1
    2. "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" by
Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00)          2
    3. "Thomas Jefferson" by Jon Meacham
(Random House, $35.00)                    3
    4. "Guinness World Records 2013"          
(Guinness World Records, $28.95)               4
    5. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen              
(Dutton, $26.95)                              5
    6. "America Again" by Stephen Colbert
(Grand Central, $28.99)                  8
    7. "Help, Thanks, Wow" by Anne Lamott
(Riverhead, $19.75)                           13
    8. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by   
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)                     9 (tied)
    9. "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die" 
by Willie Nelson, $22.99)                     18
    10. "The Smitten Kitchen Cookbook" by
Deb Perelman (Knopf, $35.00)              9 (tied) 
  Week ended Dec. 12, 2012, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

    

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.