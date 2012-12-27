FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
John Grisham's 'The Racketeer' tops U.S. bestseller list
December 27, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

John Grisham's 'The Racketeer' tops U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - John Grisham’s latest novel, “The Racketeer,” retained the top spot on Publishers Weekly’s best-seller list on Thursday.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. “The Racketeer” by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 1

2. “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn (Crown, $25.00) 3

3. “Threat Vector” by Tom Clancy (Putnam, $28.95) 2

4. “The Casual Vacancy” by J.K. Rowling (Little, Brown, $35.00) 7

5. “Merry Christmas, Alex Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown, $28.99) 5

6. “Notorious Nineteen” by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 4

7. “The Forgotten” by David Baldacci (Grand Central, $27.99) 6

8. “The Time Keeper” by Mitch Albom (Hyperion, $24.99) 12

9. “Cross Roads” by William Paul Young (FaithWords, $24.99) 15

10. “The Last Man” by Vince Flynn (Atria, $27.99) 9

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Killing Kennedy” by Bill O‘Reilly (Henry Holt, $28.00) 1

2. “Thomas Jefferson” by Jon Meacham (Random House, $35.00) 3

3. “Guinness World Records 2013” (Guinness World Records, $28.95) 4

4. “Barefoot Contessa Foolproof” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 2

5. “No Easy Day” by Mark Owen (Dutton, $26.95) 6

6. “America Again” by Stephen Colbert (Grand Central, $28.99) 5

7. “Help, Thanks, Wow” by Anne Lamott (Riverhead, $19.75) 7

8. “The Signal and the Noise” by Nate Silver (Penguin, $27.95) 9

9. “I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak” by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99) 10

10. “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” by Geoff Tibballs (Ripley Publishing, $28.95) 13 Week ended Dec. 23, 2012, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

