"A Memory of Light" jumps to top spot of U.S. bestseller list
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
January 17, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

"A Memory of Light" jumps to top spot of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Robert Jordan's book "A Memory
of Light" jumped to the No. 1 spot on Publishers Weekly's
bestseller list on Thursday.  
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.  
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week 
    1. "A Memory of Light" by Robert
Jordan    (Tor, $34.99)                          45
    2. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn 
(Crown, $25.00)                               1
    3. "The Husband List" by Janet Evanovich
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                        -
    4. "Collateral Damage" by Stuart Woods
(Putnam, $26.95)                              -
    5. "Kinsey and Me: Stories" by Sue Grafton"
(Putnam/Marian Wood, $27.95)                  -
    6. "Tenth of December: Stories"
by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00)     -
    7. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham 
(Doubleday, $28.95)                           3
    8. "The Blood Gospel" by James Rollins
(William Morrow, $27.99)                      -
    9. "Cross Roads" by William Paul Young
(FaithWords, $24.99)                          5
    10. "Threat Vector" by Tom Clancy 
(Putnam, $28.95)                              4
    Hardcover Nonfiction 
    1. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by
Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99)     1
    2. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly 
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          2
    3. "The Plan" by Lyn-Genet Recitas
(Grand Central, $25.99)                       -
    4. "Ninja Innovation" by Gary Shapiro
(William Morrow, $25.99)                      -
    5. "My Share of the Task" by Gen. 
Stanley McChrystal (Portfolio, $29.95)        -
    6. "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" by 
Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00)          3
    7. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen               
(Dutton, $26.95)                              7
    8. "The Virgin Diet" by J. J. Virgin
(Harlequin, $25.95)                           13
    9. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by    
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)              4
    10. "Wheat Belly Cookbook" by
William Davis     (Rodale, $27.99)                11
   Week ended Jan. 13, 2012, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
