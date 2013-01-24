FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'A Memory of Light' holds on to top spot of U.S. bestseller list
January 24, 2013 / 5:56 PM / 5 years ago

hold 'A Memory of Light' holds on to top spot of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Robert Jordan's book "A Memory
of Light" retained the No. 1 spot on Publishers Weekly's
bestseller list on Thursday for the second consecutive week.  
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.  
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week 
    1. "A Memory of Light" by Robert
Jordan    and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99)    1
    2. "The Fifth Assassin" by Brad Meltzer
(Grand Central, $27.99)                       -
    3. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn 
(Crown, $25.00)                               2
    4. "Tenth of December: Stories"
by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00)     6
    5. "The Husband List" by Janet Evanovich
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                        3
    6. "The Third Bullet" by Stephen Hunter
(Simon & Schuster, $26.99)                    -
    7. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham 
(Doubleday, $28.95)                           7
    8. "Collateral Damage" by Stuart Woods
(Putnam, $26.95)                              4
    9. "Kinsey and Me: Stories" by Sue Grafton"
(Putnam/Marian Wood, $27.95)                  5
    10. "Cross Roads" by William Paul Young
(FaithWords, $24.99)                          9   
    Hardcover Nonfiction 
    1. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by
Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99)     1
    2. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly 
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          2
    3. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor
(Knopf, $27.95)                               -
    4. "Eat More of What You Love" by
Marlene Koch (Running Press, $27.00)          -
    5. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by    
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)              9
    6. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen               
(Dutton, $26.95)                              7
    7. "The Plan" by Lyn-Genet Recitas
(Grand Central, $25.99)                       3
    8. "The End of Diabetes" by Joel Fuhrman
(HarperOne, $26.99)                           13
    9. "Barefoot Contessa Foolproof" by 
Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter, $35.00)          6
    10. "The Virgin Diet" by J. J. Virgin
(Harlequin, $25.95)                           8
  Week ended Jan. 20, 2012, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.


