'Private Berlin' soars to top spot of U.S. bestseller list
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 4:47 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - James Patterson's latest book
"Private Berlin" shot to the top of Publishers Weekly's
bestseller list on Thursday.  
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.  
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week 
    1. "Private Berlin" by James Patterson
and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99)     -
    2. "A Memory of Light" by Robert
Jordan    and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99)    1
    3. "Suspect" by Robert Crais
(Putnam, $27.95)                              - 
    4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn 
(Crown, $25.00)                               3
    5. "Ever After" by Kim Harrison
(Harper Voyager, $27.00)                      -
    6. "The Fifth Assassin" by Brad Meltzer
(Grand Central, $27.99)                       2
    7. "Tenth of December: Stories"
by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00)     4
    8. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham 
(Doubleday, $28.95)                           7
    9. "The Husband List" by Janet Evanovich
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                        5
    10. "Threat Vector" by Tom Clancy
(Putnam, $28.95)                              13     
    Hardcover Nonfiction 
    1. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by
Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99)     1
    2. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor
(Knopf, $27.95)                               3
    3. "Francona" by Terry Francona
(HMH, $28.00)                                 -
    4. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly 
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          2
    5. "Going Clear" by Lawrence Wright
(Knopf, $28.95)                               13
    6. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by    
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)              5
    7. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen               
(Dutton, $26.95)                              6
    8. "The 4-Hour Chef" by Timothy
Ferriss (New Harvest, 35.00)                  -
    9. "The Plan" by Lyn-Genet Recitas
(Grand Central, $25.99)                       7
    10. "Thomas Jefferson" by Jon Meacham
(Random House, $35.00)                        12
  Week ended Jan. 27, 2012, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
