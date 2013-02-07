FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Until the End of Time' jumps to top spot of U.S. bestseller list
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

'Until the End of Time' jumps to top spot of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Danielle Steel's newest book,
"Until the End of Time," debuted at the top of Publishers
Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday.  
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.  
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "Until the End of Time" by Danielle
Steel (Delacorte, $28.00)                     -
    2. "Private Berlin" by James Patterson
and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99)     1
    3. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn 
(Crown, $25.00)                               4
    4. "A Memory of Light" by Robert
Jordan    and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99)    2
    5. "Suspect" by Robert Crais
(Putnam, $27.95)                              3
    6. "Tenth of December: Stories"
by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00)     7
    7. "A Deeper Love Inside" by    Sister
Souljah (Atria, $26.99)                       -
    8. "The Fifth Assassin" by Brad Meltzer
(Grand Central, $27.99)                       6
    9. "Speaking from Among the Bones" by
Alan Bradley (Delacorte, $24.00)              -
    10. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham 
(Doubleday, $28.95)                           8
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "The Legend of Zelda" by Shigeru
Miyamoto (Dark Horse, $34.99)                 -
    2. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by
Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99)     1
    3. "Francona" by Terry Francona
(HMH, $28.00)                                 3
    4. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor
(Knopf, $27.95)                               2
    5. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly 
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          4
    6. "Hitmaker" by Tommy Mottola
(Grand Central, $27.99)                       -
    7. "The Future" by Al Gore
(Random House, $30.00)                        -
    8. "Remembering Whitney" by Cissy
Houston (Harper, $27.99)                      -
    9. "Rebooting Work" by    Maynard Webb
(Jossey-Bass, $27.95)                         -
    10. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by    
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)              6
  Week ended Feb. 3, 2012, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
