FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'A Week in Winter' soars to top spot of U.S. bestseller list
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

'A Week in Winter' soars to top spot of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Maeve Binchy's final book, "A
Week in Winter," which was finished shortly before her death
last July, debuted at the top spot on Publishers Weekly's
bestseller list on Thursday.  
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.  
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "A Week in Winter" by Maeve
Binchy    (Knopf, $26.95)                        -
    2. "Guilt" by Jonathan Kellerman
(Ballantine, $28.00)                          -
    3. "Until the End of Time" by Danielle
Steel (Delacorte, $28.00)                     1
    4. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn 
(Crown, $25.00)                               4
    5. "Private Berlin" by James Patterson
and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99)     2
    6. "The Power Trip" by    Jackie Collins
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                        -
    7. "A Memory of Light" by Robert
Jordan    and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99)    5
    8. "Tenth of December: Stories"
by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00)     6
    9. "Touch & Go" by Lisa Gardner
(Dutton, $26.95)                              3
    10. "The Racketeer" by John Grisham 
(Doubleday, $28.95)                           10
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw
(Bird Street Books, $26.00)                   -
    2. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly 
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          3
    3. "The Legend of Zelda" by Shigeru
Miyamoto (Dark Horse, $34.99)                 7
    4. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor
(Knopf, $27.95)                               2
    5. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by
Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99)     1
    6. "Coolidge" by Amity Shlaes
(Harper, 35.00)                               -
    7. "Slim For Life" by Jillian Michaels
(Harmony, $25.00)                             -
    8. "Francona" by Terry Francona
(HMH, $28.00)                                 8
    9. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen
(Dutton, $26.95)                              10
    10. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by    
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)              6
  Week ended Feb. 17, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.