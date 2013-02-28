FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Alex Cross, Run' debuts at top spot of U.S. bestseller list
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2013 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

'Alex Cross, Run' debuts at top spot of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - James Patterson's newest book,
"Alex Cross, Run," shot straight to the top of Publishers
Weekly's bestseller list on Thursday.  
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.  
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "Alex Cross, Run" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $28.99)                       -
    2. "A Week in Winter" by Maeve
Binchy    (Knopf, $26.95)                        1
    3. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn 
(Crown, $25.00)                               4
    4. "Until the End of Time" by Danielle
Steel (Delacorte, $28.00)                     3
    5. "Guilt" by Jonathan Kellerman
(Ballantine, $28.00)                          2
    6. "Private Berlin" by James Patterson
and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99)     5
    7. "A Memory of Light" by Robert
Jordan    and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99)    7
    8. "The Power Trip" by    Jackie Collins
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                        6
    9. "Touch & Go" by Lisa Gardner
(Dutton, $26.95)                              9
    10. "Tenth of December: Stories"
by George Saunders (Random House, $26.00)     8
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw
(Bird Street Books, $26.00)                   1
    2. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by
Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99)     5
    3. "The Soundtrack of My Life" by
Clive Davis (Simon & Schuster, $30.00)        -
    4. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly 
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          2
    5. "The Melt Method" by Sue Hitzmann
(HarperOne, $25.99)                           -
    6 "The Legend of Zelda" by Shigeru
Miyamoto (Dark Horse, $34.99)                 3
    7. "Slim For Life" by Jillian Michaels
(Harmony, $25.00)                             7
    8. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by    
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)              10
    9. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor
(Knopf, $27.95)                               4
    10. "Coolidge" by Amity Shlaes
(Harper, 35.00)                               6
  Week ended Feb. 24, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.