FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Alex Cross, Run' holds on to top spot of U.S. bestseller list
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

'Alex Cross, Run' holds on to top spot of U.S. bestseller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - James Patterson's newest book,
"Alex Cross, Run," held the top spot on Publishers Weekly's
bestseller list on Thursday for the second consecutive week.  
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.  
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "Alex Cross, Run" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $28.99)                       1
    2. "Calculated in Death" by J.D. Robb 
(Putnam, $27.95)                              -
    3. "The Storyteller" by Jodi Picoult
(Atria, $28.99)                               -
    4. "A Week in Winter" by Maeve
Binchy    (Knopf, $26.95)                        2
    5. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn 
(Crown, $25.00)                               3
    6. "A Story of God and All of Us" by 
Mark Burnett (FaithWords, $24.99)             -
    7. "Until the End of Time" by Danielle
Steel (Delacorte, $28.00)                     4
    8. "Guilt" by Jonathan Kellerman
(Ballantine, $28.00)                          5
    9. "Private Berlin" by James Patterson
and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $27.99)     6
    10. "A Memory of Light" by Robert
Jordan    and Brandon Sanderson (Tor, $34.99)    7
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw
(Bird Street Books, $26.00)                   1
    2. "Shred: The Revolutionary Diet" by
Ian K. Smith, M.D. (St. Martin's, $24.99)     2
    3. "Killing Kennedy" by Bill O'Reilly 
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                          4
    4. "No Easy Day" by Mark Owen
(Dutton, $26.95)                              13
    5. "Salt Sugar Fat" by Michael Moss
(Random House, $28.00)                        -
    6. "I Declare: 31 Promises to Speak" by    
Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $21.99)              8
    7. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor
(Knopf, $27.95)                               9
    8. "Slim For Life" by Jillian Michaels
(Harmony, $25.00)                             7 
    9. "The Melt Method" by Sue Hitzmann
(HarperOne, $25.99)                           5
    10. "The Soundtrack of My Life" by
Clive Davis (Simon & Schuster, $30.00)        3
  Week ended March 3, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2012 The Nielsen Company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.