Dan Brown's 'Inferno' keeps top spot on U.S. best-sellers list
June 6, 2013 / 5:00 PM / in 4 years

Dan Brown's 'Inferno' keeps top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - Dan Brown's "Inferno" held on
to the top spot on the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday for
the third consecutive week.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                     Last Week
    1. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday,
$29.95)                                       1
    2. "And the Mountains Echoed"
by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95)        2
    3. "Zero Hour" by Clive Cussler/Graham
Brown    (Putnam, $28.95)                       -
    4. "Deeply Odd" by Dean Koontz
(Bantam, $28.00)                              -
    5. "The 12th of Never" by James
Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown,
$27.99)                                       3
    6. "Dead Ever After" by Charlaine Harris
(Ace, $27.95)                                 4
    7. "The Hit" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $27.99)                       6
    8. "Silken Prey" by John Sandford
(Putnam, $27.95)                              5
    9. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn 
(Crown, $25.00)                               9
    10. "Whiskey Beach" by Nora Roberts                         
       (Putnam, $27.95)                              8
    Hardcover Non-fiction
    1. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by
Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99)         1
    2. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                               3
    3. "Eleven Rings" by Phil Jackson
(Penguin, $27.95)                             2
    4. "Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls"
by David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $27.00)      5
    5. "The Duck Commander Family    " by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)      4
    6. "Keep It Pithy" by Bill O'Reilly
(Crown Archetype, $21.99)                     6
    7. "The Guns at Last Light" by Rick
Atkinson (Henry Holt, $40)                    7
    8. "The 100" by    Jorge Cruise
(William Morrow, $25.99)                      8
    9. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw
(Bird Street Books, $26.00)                   10   
    10. "My Greek Drama" by Gianna
Angelopoulos (Greenleaf, $26.95)              9
   Week that ended June 2, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
