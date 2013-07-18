FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Inferno' holds on to top spot on U.S. best-sellers list
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 18, 2013 / 6:37 PM / in 4 years

'Inferno' holds on to top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Dan Brown's "Inferno" kept its
perch on top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday after
slipping into second place two weeks ago.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, 
$29.95)                                         1
    2. "Hidden Order" by Brad Thor
(Atria, $27.99)                                 -
    3. "Bombshell" by Catherine Coulter
(Putnam, $26.95)                                -
    4. "Second Honeymoon" by James Patterson  
and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, $28.00)      2
    5. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled 
Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95)                    3
    6. "The Ocean at the End of the Lane"
by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow, $25.99)         7
    7. "The Heist" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam,                  
                                                            
$28.00)                                         5
    8. "Bad Monkey" by Carl Hiaasen
(Knopf, $26.95)                                 6
    9. "The Silver Star" by Jeannette Walls
(Scribner, $26.00)                              10
    10. "Beautiful Day" by Elin Hilderbrand                     
            (Reagan Arthur, $28.00)                         8
    
    Hardcover non-fiction
    1. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by
Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99)           1
    2. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                                 2
    3. "The Duck Commander Family    " by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)        3
    4. "American Gun" by Chris Kyle
(William Morrow, $29.99)                        4
    5. "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls"
by David Sedaris (Little, Brown $27.00)         5 
    6. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Penguin,
$26.00)                                         7
    7. "Unbreakable" by Jenni Rivera
(Atria, $25.00)                                 6
    8. "I Wear the Black Hat" by Chuck
Klosterman (Scribner, $25.00)                   -
    9. "Dad Is Fat" by Jim Gaffigan
(Crown Archetype, $25.00)                       11
    10. "The 100" by Jorge Cruise    
(William Morrow, $25.99)                        15
   Week that ended July 14, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jackie Frank)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.