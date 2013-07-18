'Inferno' holds on to top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Dan Brown's "Inferno" kept its perch on top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday after slipping into second place two weeks ago. The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, $29.95) 1 2. "Hidden Order" by Brad Thor (Atria, $27.99) - 3. "Bombshell" by Catherine Coulter (Putnam, $26.95) - 4. "Second Honeymoon" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, $28.00) 2 5. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 3 6. "The Ocean at the End of the Lane" by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow, $25.99) 7 7. "The Heist" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam, $28.00) 5 8. "Bad Monkey" by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf, $26.95) 6 9. "The Silver Star" by Jeannette Walls (Scribner, $26.00) 10 10. "Beautiful Day" by Elin Hilderbrand (Reagan Arthur, $28.00) 8 Hardcover non-fiction 1. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 1 2. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 2 3. "The Duck Commander Family " by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 3 4. "American Gun" by Chris Kyle (William Morrow, $29.99) 4 5. "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown $27.00) 5 6. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Penguin, $26.00) 7 7. "Unbreakable" by Jenni Rivera (Atria, $25.00) 6 8. "I Wear the Black Hat" by Chuck Klosterman (Scribner, $25.00) - 9. "Dad Is Fat" by Jim Gaffigan (Crown Archetype, $25.00) 11 10. "The 100" by Jorge Cruise (William Morrow, $25.99) 15 Week that ended July 14, 2013, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company. (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jackie Frank)