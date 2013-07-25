FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2013 / 2:58 PM / in 4 years

'The English Girl' debuts at top spot on U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Daniel Silva's "The English
Girl" leapt to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on
Thursday, while Dan Brown's "Inferno" slipped to third place.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The English Girl" by Daniel Silva
(Harper, $27.99)                                -
    2. "First Sight" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             -
    3. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday, 
$29.95)                                         1
    4. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled 
Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95)                    5
    5. "Hidden Order" by Brad Thor
(Atria, $27.99)                                 2
    6. "Second Honeymoon" by James Patterson  
and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown, $28.00)      4
    7. "Bombshell" by Catherine Coulter
(Putnam, $26.95)                                3
    8. "Hunting Eve" by Iris Johansen
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                          -
    9. "The Ocean at the End of the Lane"
by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow, $25.99)         6
    10. "Bad Monkey" by Carl Hiaasen
(Knopf, $26.95)                                 8
    Hardcover non-fiction
    1. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by
Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99)           1
    2. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                                 2
    3. "This Town" by Mark Leibovich
(Blue Rider Press, $27.95)                      -
    4. "Fantasy Life" by Matthew Berry
(Riverhead, $27.95)                             -
    5. "The Duck Commander Family    " by Willie
& Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99)        3
    6. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Penguin,
$26.00)                                         6
    7. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan
(Random House, $27.00)                          -
    8. "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls"
by David Sedaris (Little, Brown $27.00)         5 
    9. "American Gun" by Chris Kyle
(William Morrow, $29.99)                        4
    10. "Dad Is Fat" by Jim Gaffigan
(Crown Archetype, $25.00)                       9
  Week that ended July 21, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Vicki Allen)

