'Doctor Sleep' debuts at top of U.S. best-sellers fiction list
October 3, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

'Doctor Sleep' debuts at top of U.S. best-sellers fiction list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Stephen King's latest novel,
"Doctor Sleep," debuted at the top of the U.S. best-sellers
fiction list on Thursday, pushing "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas
Sparks into second place. 
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King
(Scribner, $30.00)                              -
    2. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks
(Grand Central, $27.00)                         1
    3. "W Is for Wasted" by Sue Grafton
(Putnam, $28.95)                                3
    4. "The Lowland" by Jhumpa Lahiri
(Knopf, $27.95)                                 -
    5. "Never Go Back" by Lee Child
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             4
    6. "Deadline" by Sandra Brown
(Grand Central, $26.00)                         -
    7. "The Quest" by Nelson DeMille
(Hachette/Center Street, $26.00)                5
    8. "Thankless in Death" by J.D. Robb
(Putnam, $27.95)                                2
    9. "The Final Cut" by Catherine Coulter
(Putnam, $26.95)                                6
    10. "Inferno" by Dan Brown 
(Doubleday, $29.95)                             11
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    1. "Killing Jesus" by 
Bill O'Reilly/Martin Dugard    
(Henry Holt, $28.00)                            -
    2. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson
(Howard Books, $22.99)                          1
    3. "Guinness World Records 2014"
(Guinness World Records, $28.95)                2
    4. "Still Foolin' 'Em" by 
 Billy Crystal (Holt, $28.00)                   3
    5. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by
Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99)           4
    6. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan
(Random House, $27.00)                          6
    7. "The Liberty Amendments" by Mark R. 
Levin (S&S/Threshold, $26.99)                   5
    8. "Lean In" by    Sheryl Sandberg
(Knopf, $24.95)                                 8
    9. "Daring Greatly" by    Brene Brown
(Gotham, $26.00)                                12
    10. "I'm Too Young for This!"
by Suzanne Somers (Harmony, $26.00)             - 
   Week ending Sept. 29, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jackie Frank)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
