FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Command Authority' tops U.S. best-sellers list
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 12, 2013 / 7:20 PM / 4 years ago

'Command Authority' tops U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Tom Clancy's newest novel
"Command Authority" jumped to the top of the best-sellers list
on Thursday, knocking James Patterson's "Cross My Heart" into
second place.
    The list is compiled using data from independent and chain
bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors
nationwide.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Command Authority" by Tom Clancy
(Putnam, $29.95)                                -
    2. "Cross My Heart" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $29.00)                         1
    3. "Sycamore Row" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             3
    4. "The Gods of Guilt" by Michael Connelly
(Little, Brown, $28.00)                         -
    5. "Takedown Twenty" by Janet Evanovich
(Bantam, $28.00)                                2
    6. "The First Phone Call From Heaven"
by Mitch Albom (Harper, $24.99)                 6
    7. "Doctor Sleep" by Stephen King
(Scribner, $30.00)                              4
    8. "King and Maxwell" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28.00)                         5
    9. "The Goldfinch" by    Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         10
    10. "The Longest Ride" by Nicholas Sparks 
(Grand Central, $27.00)                         7
    Hardcover Non-Fiction
    1. "Things That Matter" by
Charles Krauthammer    (Crown Forum, $28.00)       2
    2. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          1
    3. "Guinness World Records 2014" 
(Guinness World Records, $28.95 )               4
    4. "George Washington's Secret Six" by
Brian Kilmeade (Penguin/Sentinel, $27.95)       5
    5. "David and Goliath" by
Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown, $29.00)        3
    6. "Miracles and Massacres" by Glenn Beck
(S&S/Threshold, $27.00)                         6
    7. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by 
Ree Drummond    (William Morrow, $29.99)           7
    8. "Si-Cology 1" by Si Robertson
(Howard Books, $22.99)                          8
    9. "The Bully Pulpit" by
Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster, $40.00) 12
    10. "Humans of New York" by Brandon
Stanton (St. Martin's, $29.99)                  17
  Week ending Dec. 8, 2013, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2013 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Adrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.