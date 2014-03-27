FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Missing You' heads to top of U.S. best-sellers fiction list
March 27, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

'Missing You' heads to top of U.S. best-sellers fiction list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - "Missing You" by Harlan Coben debuted at the
top of the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, pushing Danielle Steel's "Power
Play" into second place.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent
distributors nationwide is used to compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Missing You" by Harlan Coben
(Dutton, $27.95)                                 -  
    2. "Power Play" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             1
    3. "The Bootlegger" by Clive Cussler and 
Justin Scott    (Putnam, $27.95)                   2
    4. "Raising Steam" by Terry Pratchett
(Doubleday, $26.95)                             -
    5. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         8
    6. "The Invention of Wings" by
Sue Monk Kidd     (Viking, $27.95)                  5
    7. "The Auschwitz Escape" by    
Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale, $26.99)             -
    8. "Private L.A." by James Patterson
and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28.00)       7
    9. "Be Careful What You Wish For"
by Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin's, $27.99)        4
    10. "The Chase" by Janet Evanovich          
and Lee Goldberg (Bantam, $28.00)               9
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz
(HarperWave, $25.99)                            6
    2. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark
Hyman (Little, Brown, $28.00)                   1
    3. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little, Brown, $27.00)                         4
    4. "The Promise of a Pencil" by 
Adam Braun (Scribner, $25.00)                   -
    5. "Not Cool" by Greg Gutfeld
(Crown Forum, $26.00)                           -
    6. "Uganda Be Kidding Me" by     Chelsea
Handler (Grand Central, $27.00)                 2
    7. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          5
    8. "10% Happier" by Dan Harris
(It Books, $25.99)                              8
    9. "Things That Matter" by
Charles Krauthammer    (Crown Forum, $28.00)       9
    10. "William Shakespeare's The Empire
Striketh Back" by Ian Doescher (Quirk, $14.95)  -
  Week ended March 23, 2014, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jan Paschal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
