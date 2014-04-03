FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patterson tops U.S. best-sellers list with 'NYPD Red 2'
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 3, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Patterson tops U.S. best-sellers list with 'NYPD Red 2'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Prolific author James Patterson was back on
top of the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday with "NYPD Red 2," nudging Harlan
Coben's "Missing You" into second place.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent
distributors nationwide is used to compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "NYPD Red 2" by James Patterson
and Marshall Karp (Little, Brown, $28.00)       - 
    2. "Missing You" by Harlan Coben
(Dutton, $27.95)                                1
    3. "Blossom Street Brides" by Debbie
Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00)                   -
    4. "Power Play" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             2
    5. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                         5
    6. "The Invention of Wings" by
Sue Monk Kidd     (Viking, $27.95)                  6
    7. "The Bootlegger" by Clive Cussler and 
Justin Scott    (Putnam, $27.95)                   3
    8. "Be Careful What You Wish For"
by Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin's, $27.99)        9
    9. "Private L.A." by James Patterson
and Mark Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28.00)       8
    10. "The Chase" by Janet Evanovich          
and Lee Goldberg (Bantam, $28.00)               10
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "The Hungry Girl Diet" by    Lisa Lillien
(St. Martin's Griffin, $26.99)                  -
    2. "Thrive" by Arianna Huffington
(Harmony, $26.00)                               -
    3. "A Call to Action" by Jimmy Carter
(Simon & Schuster, $28.00)                      -
    4. "The Body Book" by Cameron Diaz
(HarperWave, $25.99)                            1
    5. "Grain Brain" by David Perlmutter
(Little, Brown, $27.00)                         3
    6. "The End of Dieting" by Joel Fuhrman
(HarperOne, 26.99)                              -
    7. "Killing Jesus" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $28.00)          7
    8. "Not Cool" by Greg Gutfeld
(Crown Forum, $26.00)                           5
    9. "Uganda Be Kidding Me" by     Chelsea
Handler (Grand Central, $27.00)                 6
    10. "The Blood Sugar Solution" by Mark
Hyman (Little, Brown, $28.00)                   2
   Week ended March 30, 2014, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
