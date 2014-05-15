FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
James Patterson's 'Unlucky 13' tops U.S. best-sellers list
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

James Patterson's 'Unlucky 13' tops U.S. best-sellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - James Patterson's thriller
"Unlucky 13" climbed to the top of the U.S. best-sellers list on
Thursday, pushing David Baldacci's "The Target" into third
place.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors nationwide is used to compile the
list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Unlucky 13" by James Patterson
and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00)       23
    2. "Field of Prey" by John Sandford
(Putnam, $27.95)                                -
    3 "The Target" by David Baldacci          
(Grand Central, $28.00)                         1
    4. "Walking on Water" by Richard Paul Evans
(Simon & Schuster, $19.99)                      -
    5. "The Collector" by Nora Roberts          
(Putnam, $27.95)                                3
    6. "Natchez Burning" by Greg Iles 
(William Morrow, $27.99)                        2
    7. "The Goldfinch" by Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30)                            4
    8. "Chestnut Street" by Maeve Binchy
(Knopf, $26.95)                                 5
    9. "I've Got You Under My Skin" by
Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster, $26.99)   6
    10. "The Invention of Wings" by 
Sue Monk Kidd (Viking, $27.95)                  9
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Finding Me" by Michelle Knight
(Perseus/Weinstein, $24.99)                     -
    2. "Everybody's Got Something" by Robin
Roberts (Grand Central, $27.00)                 1
    3. "Good Call" by Jase Robertson
(Howard Books, $25.99)                          -
    4. "Capital in the Twenty-First Century"
by Thomas Piketty, $39.95)                      2
    5. "Instinct" by T.D. Jakes
(FaithWords, $25.00)                            -
    6. "The Closer" by Mariano Rivera
(Little, Brown, $28.00)                         -
    7. "The Hope Quotient" by Ray Johnston
(Thomas Nelson, $19.99)                         -
    8. "#Girlboss" by Sophia Amoruso
(Penguin/Portfolio, $26.95)                     -
    9. "A Fighting Chance" by Elizabeth
Warren (Metropolitan, $28.00)                   3
    10. "Flash Boys" by Michael Lewis
(Norton, $27.95)                                4
  Week ended May 11, 2014, powered by 
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
