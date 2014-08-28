FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sandra Brown's 'Mean Streak' tops U.S. bestsellers list
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

Sandra Brown's 'Mean Streak' tops U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - "Mean Streak," the latest novel from
American author Sandra Brown, topped the U.S. bestsellers list
on Thursday, knocking Japanese author Haruki Murakami's
"Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage," from the
top spot.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Mean Streak," by Sandra Brown         
(Grand Central, $26.00)                  -    
    2. "Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and 
His Years of Pilgrimage," by Haruki Murakami     
(Knopf, $25.95)                                 1
    3. "Love Letters," by Debbie Macomber     
(Ballantine, $26.00)                            2
    4. "The 6th Extinction," by James Rollins
(Morrow, $27.99)                                3
    5. "Big Little Lies," by Liane Moriarty
(Putnam/Amy Einhorn, $26.95)                     6 
    6. "A Perfect Life," by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             4
    7. "Tom Clancy: Support and Defend," by
Mark Greaney, (Putnam, $28.95)                  5
    8. "Adultery," by Paulo Coelho 
(Knopf, $24.95)                     -
    9. "The Heist," by Daniel Silva
(Harper, $27.99)                                7
    10. "The Goldfinch," by Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                        10

    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Dungeons & Dragons: Player's Handbook
5th Edition," by Wizards RPG Team
(Wizards of the Coast, $49.95)              - 
    2. "One Nation," by Ben Carson
(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95)                      2
    3. "America," by Dinesh D'Souza
(Regnery, $29.99)                               1
    4. "The Way Forward," by Paul Ryan
(Hachette/Twelve, $27.00)                 -
    5. "The Organized Mind," by Daniel J. Levitin 
(Dutton, $27.95)         -
    6. "In the Kingdom of Ice," by Hampton Sides
(Doubleday, $28.95)                          4
    7. "Dungeons & Dragons: Hoard of the 
Dragon Queen," by Wizards RPG Team
(Wizards of the Coast, $29.95)             -
    8. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned
from a Little Golden Book," by Diane Muldrow
(Random/Golden Books, $9.99)                    8
    9. "Hard Choices," by Hillary Rodham Clinton
(Simon & Schuster, $35.00)                      6
    10. "Excellent Sheep," by 
William Deresiewicz (Free Press, $26.00)     - 
    
 Week ended Aug. 24, 2014, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.