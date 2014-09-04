FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Louise Penny's 'The Long Way Home' tops U.S. bestsellers list
September 4, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Louise Penny's 'The Long Way Home' tops U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - "The Long Way Home," the latest Chief
Inspector Gamache mystery from Canadian author Louise Penny,
topped the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday, unseating Sandra
Brown's "Mean Streak."
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Long Way Home," by Louise Penny         
(Minotaur, $27.99)                         -    
    2. "Mean Streak," by Sandra Brown         
(Grand Central, $26.00)                  1    
    3. "Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and 
His Years of Pilgrimage," by Haruki Murakami     
(Knopf, $25.95)                                 2
    4. "Big Little Lies," by Liane Moriarty
(Putnam/Amy Einhorn, $26.95)                    5 
    5. "The 6th Extinction," by James Rollins
(Morrow, $27.99)                                4
    6. "Close to Home," by Lisa Jackson
(Kensington, $25.00)                            -
    7. "Tom Clancy: Support and Defend," by
Mark Greaney, (Putnam, $28.95)                  7    
    8. "Love Letters," by Debbie Macomber     
(Ballantine, $26.00)                            3
    9. "The Broken Eye," by Brent Weeks
(Orbit, $28.00)                                 -
    10. "The Goldfinch," by Donna Tartt
(Little, Brown, $30.00)                        10

    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "100 Days of Real Food," by Lisa 
Leake (Morrow, $29.99)                          -
    2. "One Nation," by Ben Carson
(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95)                      2
    3. "America," by Dinesh D'Souza
(Regnery, $29.99)                               3
    4. "Dungeons & Dragons: Player's Handbook
5th Edition," by Wizards RPG Team
(Wizards of the Coast, $49.95)              1 
    5. "The Way Forward," by Paul Ryan
(Hachette/Twelve, $27.00)                 4
    6. "In the Kingdom of Ice," by Hampton 
Sides (Doubleday, $28.95)                      6    
    7. "Everything I Need to Know I Learned
from a Little Golden Book," by Diane Muldrow
(Random/Golden Books, $9.99)                    8
    8. "The Organized Mind," by Daniel J. 
Levitin (Dutton, $27.95)                       5
    9. "Grain Brain," by David Perlmutter
(Little, Brown, $27.00                          13
    10. "Hard Choices," by Hillary Rodham Clinton
(Simon & Schuster, $35.00)                      9
    
 Week ended Aug. 31, 2014, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Eric Kelsey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
