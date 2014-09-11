FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lee Child's 'Personal' debuts at top of U.S. bestsellers list
September 11, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

Lee Child's 'Personal' debuts at top of U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - "Personal," the newest Jack
Reacher thriller from author Lee Child, soared to the top of the
U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Personal" by Lee Child    
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             -
    2. "Somewhere Safe with Somebody Good" by
Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95)                      -
    3. "The Eye of Heaven" by Clive Cussler
and Russell Blake (Putnam, $28.95)              -
    4. "The Bone Clocks" by David Mitchell
(Random House, $30.00)                          - 
    5. "Dark Blood" by Christine Feehan
(Berkley, $26.95)                               -
    6. "The Secret Place" by Tana French
(Viking, $27.95)                                -
    7. "Angels Walking" by Karen Kingsbury
(S&S/Howard, $22.99)                            -
    8. "Mean Streak," by Sandra Brown         
(Grand Central, $26.00)                  2
    9. "Son of No One" by Sherrilyn Kenyon
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                          -
    10. "Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and 
His Years of Pilgrimage," by Haruki Murakami     
(Knopf, $25.95)                                 3
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "What If?" by Randall Munroe
(HMH, $24.00)                                   -
    2. "Unphiltered" by Phil Robertson
(S&S/Howard, $25.99)                            -
    3. "What I Know for Sure," by    Oprah Winfrey    
(Flatiron, $24.99)                              -
    4. "Chasers of the Light" 
by Tyler Knott Gregson (Perigee, $18.00)        -
    5. "One Nation," by Ben Carson
(Penguin/Sentinel, $25.95)                      2
    6. "America," by Dinesh D'Souza
(Regnery, $29.99)                               3
    7. "100 Days of Real Food," by Lisa 
Leake (Morrow, $29.99)                          1
    8. "Diary of a Mad Diva" by Joan Rivers
(Berkley, $26.95)                               -
    9. "Dungeons & Dragons: Player's Handbook
5th Edition," by Wizards RPG Team
(Wizards of the Coast, $49.95)              4
    10. "Indulge" by Kathy Wakile
(St. Martin's Griffin, $26.99)                  -     
  Week ended Sept. 7, 2014, powered by
Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Cynthia Osterman)

