FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grisham back on top of U.S. best-seller list with "Gray Mountain"
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 30, 2014 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Grisham back on top of U.S. best-seller list with "Gray Mountain"

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Author John Grisham captured
the No. 1 spot on the U.S. best-seller list on Thursday with
"Gray Mountain," bumping Jodi Picoult's "Leaving Time," into
second place.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             -
    2. "Leaving Time" by Jodi Picoult
(Ballantine, $28.00)                            1
    3. "Burn," by James Patterson and Michael
Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28.00)                2
    4. "Edge of Eternity," by Ken Follett
(Dutton, $36.00)                                4
    5. "Deadline," by John Sandford 
(Putnam, $27.95)                                3
    6. "Mr. Miracle," by Debbie Macomber
(Ballantine, $18.00)                            5
    7. "Desert God" by Wilbur Smith
(Morrow, $28.99)                                -
    8. "Somewhere Safe with Somebody Good," by
Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95)                      6
    9. "Personal," by Lee Child    
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             7
    10. "Beautiful You" by    Chuck Palahniuk
(Doubleday, $25.99)                             -
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00)          1
    2. "Not that Kind of Girl," by Lena Dunham
(Random House, $28.00)                          2
    3. "Food" by Jim Gaffigan
(Crown Archetype, $26.00)                       -
    4. "You Can, You Will," by Joel Osteen
(FaithWords, $24.00)                            5
    5. "Agents of the Apocalypse," by David
Jeremiah (Tyndale, $24.99)                      4
    6. "Being Mortal," by Atul Gawande
(Metropolitan, $26.00)                          7
    7. "Guinness World Records 2015" 
(Guinness World Records, $28.95)                12
    8. "As You Wish" by Cary Elwes
(S&S/Touchstone, $26.00)                        3
    9. "Choose Your Own Autobiography" by 
Neil Patrick Harris    (Crown Archetype, $26.00)   8
    10. "Your Hidden Riches" by Chris Attwood
(Harmony, $$25.00)                              -
  Week ended Oct. 26, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014
The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.