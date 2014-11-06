FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grisham keeps perch on U.S. best-seller list with 'Gray Mountain'
November 6, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Grisham keeps perch on U.S. best-seller list with 'Gray Mountain'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Author John Grisham held on to
the No. 1 spot on the U.S. best-seller list on Thursday for the
second consecutive week with his newest book, "Gray Mountain."
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             1
    2. "The Slow Regard of Silent Things" by
Patrick Rothfuss (DAW, $18.95)                  -
    3. "Prince Lestat" by Anne Rice
(Knopf, $28.95)                                 -
    4. "Havana Storm" by Clive Cussler and Dirk
Cussler (Putnam, $28.95)                        - 
    5. "Pegasus" by    Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                             -
    6. "Leaving Time" by Jodi Picoult
(Ballantine, $28.00)                            2
    7. "Edge of Eternity," by Ken Follett
(Dutton, $36.00)                                4
    8. "The Handsome Man's Deluxe Café" by 
Alexander McCall Smith (Pantheon, $24.95)       - 
    9. "Burn," by James Patterson and Michael
Ledwidge (Little, Brown, $28.00)                3
    10. "Deadline," by John Sandford 
(Putnam, $27.95)                                5
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten
(Clarkson Potter, $35.000                       -
    2. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00)          1
    3. "The World of Ice & Fire" by 
George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $50.00)             -
    4. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler
(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99)              -
    5. "The Motivation Manifesto" by Brendon
Burchard (Hay House, $19.99)                    -
    6. "Dreamers and Deceivers" by Glenn Beck
(S&S/Threshold, $27.00)                         -
    7. "Not That Kind of Girl" by Lena Dunham
(Random House, $28.00)                          2
    8. "Jeter Unfiltered" by Derek Jeter
(S&S/Gallery/Jeter, $28.00)                     -
    9. "Guinness World Records 2015" 
(Guinness World Records, $28.95)                7
    10. "You Can, You Will," by Joel Osteen
(FaithWords, $24.00)                            4
   Week ended Nov. 2, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014
The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and David Gregorio)

