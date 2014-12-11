FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
James Patterson's 'Hope to Die' stays atop U.S. best-seller list
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 11, 2014 / 11:26 PM / 3 years ago

James Patterson's 'Hope to Die' stays atop U.S. best-seller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - James Patterson's "Hope to Die" topped
the U.S. best-seller list on Thursday for the second consecutive
week, ahead of John Grisham's "Gray Mountain."
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Hope to Die" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $29.00)                         1
    2. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             2
    3. "Revival" by    Stephen King
(Scribner, $30.00)                              4
    4. "The Escape" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28.00)                         3
    5. "Tom Clancy: Full Force and Effect"
by Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95)                - 
    6. "All the Light We Cannot See"
by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00)             12
    7. "The World of Ice & Fire" by 
George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $50.00)             5
    8. "Flesh and Blood" by Patricia Cornwell
(Morrow, $28.99)                                7
    9. "The Burning Room" by Michael Connelly
(Little, Brown, $28.00)                    8
    10. "The Mistletoe Promise" by Richard 
Paul Evans (Simon & Schuster, $19.99)           11

    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00)         1
    2. "41: A Portrait of My Father" by
George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00)                  2
    3. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten
(Clarkson Potter, $35.00)                       3
    4. "Guinness World Records 2015" 
(Guinness World Records, $28.95)                5
    5. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler
(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99)              6
    6. "Money: Master the Game" by
Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28.00)         4
    7. "What If?" by Randall Munroe
(HMH, $26.00)                                   9
    8. "Unwrapping the Greatest Gift"
by Ann Voskamp (Tyndale, $24.99)                12
    9. "The Bulletproof Diet" 
by Dave Asprey (Rodale, $24.99)                 -
    10. "Dreamers and Deceivers" by Glenn Beck
(S&S/Threshold, $27.00)                         7
    
  Week ended Dec. 7, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014
The Nielsen Company.

 (Editing by Eric Kelsey and Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
