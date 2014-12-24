FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
John Grisham's 'Gray Mountain' tops of best-seller list
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 24, 2014 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

John Grisham's 'Gray Mountain' tops of best-seller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - John Grisham's "Gray Mountain" topped all
fiction titles heading into the Christmas holiday, claiming the
No. 1 spot on the U.S. best-seller list for the second
consecutive week on Wednesday.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             1
    2. "Hope to Die" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $29.00)                         2
    3. "Revival" by    Stephen King
(Scribner, $30.00)                              3
    4. "The Escape" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28.00)                         4
    5. "Tom Clancy: Full Force and Effect"
by Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95)                5 
    6. "The World of Ice & Fire" by 
George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $50.00)             7
    7. "All the Light We Cannot See"
by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00)             6
    8. "Leaving Time" by Jodi Picoult
(Ballantine, $28.00)                            8
    9. "Flesh and Blood" by Patricia Cornwell
(Morrow, $28.99)                                10
    10. "The Burning Room" by Michael Connelly
(Little, Brown, $28.00)                    9
    
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00)          1
    2. "41: A Portrait of My Father" by
George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00)                  2
    3. "Guinness World Records 2015" 
(Guinness World Records, $28.95)                4
    4. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten
(Clarkson Potter, $35.00)                       3
    5. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler
(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99)              5
    6. "What If?" by Randall Munroe
(HMH, $26.00)                                   6
    7. "Money: Master the Game" by
Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28.00)         7
    8. "Ripley's Believe It or Not!"
by Ripley's Believe It or Not! (Ripley, $28.95) 11
    9. "Dreamers and Deceivers" by Glenn Beck
(S&S/Threshold, $27.00)                         9
    10. "Thug Kitchen" by Thug Kitchen
(Rodale, $24.99)                                10
    
  Week ended Dec. 21, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014
The Nielsen Company.

 (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.