'All the Light We Cannot See' claims top spot on best-seller list
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 8, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 3 years ago

'All the Light We Cannot See' claims top spot on best-seller list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - World War Two novel "All the
Light We Cannot See" toppled John Grisham's "Gray Mountain" from
the top of the U.S. best-seller list on Thursday after three
weeks in the No. 1 spot.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "All the Light We Cannot See"
by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00)             4
    2. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             1
    3. "Hope to Die" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $29.00)                         2
    4. "The Escape" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28.00)                         6
    5. "Revival" by    Stephen King
(Scribner, $30.00)                              3
    6. "Die Again" by Tess Gerritsen
(Ballantine, $27.00)                            -
    7. "Tom Clancy: Full Force and Effect"
by Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95)                5
    8. "The Assassination Option" by 
W.E.B. Griffin and William E. Butterworth IV
(Putnam, $28.95)                                -
    9. "The World of Ice & Fire" by 
George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $50.00)             7
    10. "Leaving Time" by Jodi Picoult
(Ballantine, $28.00)                            8
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Killing Patton" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00)          1
    2. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler
(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99)              3
    3. "The Adrenal Reset Diet" by
Alan Christianson (Harmony, $26.00)             -
    4. "Money: Master the Game" by
Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28.00)         8
    5. "41: A Portrait of My Father" by
George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00)                  2
    6. "The Life-Changing Magic of 
Tidying Up by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)   20
    7. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten
(Clarkson Potter, $35.00)                       5
    8. "Not That Kind of Girl" by Lena Dunham
(Random, $28.00)                                12
    9. "The Burn" by Haylie Pomroy
(Harmony, $26.00)                               -
    10. "Guinness World Records 2015" 
(Guinness World Records, $28.95)                4
  Week ended Jan 4, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014
Nielsen Co.

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
