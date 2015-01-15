FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'All the Light We Cannot See' retains perch atop bestsellers list
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Media News
January 15, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

'All the Light We Cannot See' retains perch atop bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - World War Two novel "All the
Light We Cannot See" held on to the No. 1 spot on the U.S.
bestseller list on Thursday for the second consecutive week.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "All the Light We Cannot See"
    by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27)            1
    2. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             2
    3. "Insatiable Appetites" by     Stuart Woods
(Putnam, $27.95)                                -
    4. "The Third Target" by Joel C. Rosenberg
(Tyndale, $26.99)                               -
    5. "Hope to Die" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $29)                            3
    6. "The Escape" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28)                            4
    7. "As Chimney Sweepers Come to Dust" by
Alan Bradley    (Delacorte, $25)                   -
    8. "Trust No One" by Jayne Ann Krentz
(Putnam, $26.95)                                -
    9. "Agenda 21: Into the Shadows" by 
Glenn Beck (S&S/Threshold, $26.99)              -
    10. "Tom Clancy: Full Force and Effect"
by Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95)                7
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "The 20/20 Diet" by Phil McGraw
(Bird Street, $26)                              -
    2. "Killing Patton" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30)             1
    3. "Zero Belly Diet" by David Zinczenko
(Ballantine, $26)                              20
    4. "The Life-Changing Magic of 
Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)  6
    5. "Money: Master the Game" by
Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28)            4
    6. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler
(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99)              2
    7. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten
(Clarkson Potter, $35)                          7
    8. "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande
(Metropolitan, $26)                            13
    9. "Thug Kitchen" by Thug Kitchen
(Rodale, $24.99)                               25
    10. "The Skinnytaste Cookbook" by 
Gina Homolka    (Clarkson Potter, $30)            14
  (Week ended Jan 11, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014
Nielsen Co)

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.