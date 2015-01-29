FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'The Girl on the Train' tops U.S. bestsellers list
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 29, 2015 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

'The Girl on the Train' tops U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - "The Girl on the Train," the
debut thriller by London-based author Paula Hawkins, jumped to
the top of the U.S. bestsellers on Thursday nudging Dean
Koontz's "Saint Odd" from first to third place.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Girl on the Train" by
Paula Hawkins     (Riverhead, $26.95)               2
    2. "All the Light We Cannot See"
by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27)                3
    3. "Saint Odd" by Dean Koontz
(Bantam, $28.00)                                1
    4. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham
(Doubleday, $28.95)                             4
    5. "Burned" by Karen Marie Moning
(Delacorte, $27.00)                             -
    6. "First Frost" by Sarah Addison Allen
(St. Martin's, $25.99)                          -
    7. "Hope to Die" by James Patterson
(Little, Brown, $29)                            7
    8. "Cold Cold Heart" by Tami Hoag
(Dutton, $27.95)                                5
    9. "Insatiable Appetites" by     Stuart Woods
(Putnam, $27.95)                                6
    10. "The Escape" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28)                            8
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Zero Belly Diet" by David Zinczenko
(Ballantine, $26)                               2
    2. "The 20/20 Diet" by Phil McGraw
(Bird Street, $26)                              1
    3. "God, Guns, Grits, and Gravy" by
Mike Huckabee     (St. Martin's $26.99)            -
    4. "Killing Patton" by Bill O'Reilly
and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30)             3
    5. "The Life-Changing Magic of 
Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)  4
    6. "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande
(Metropolitan, $26)                             7
    7. "Money: Master the Game" by
Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28)            5
    8. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler
(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99)              6
    9. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten
(Clarkson Potter, $35)                          8
    10. "41: A Portrait of My Father"
by George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00)               10 
  (Week ended Jan. 25, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014
Nielsen Co)

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
