'The Girl on the Train' retains top spot on U.S. bestsellers list
#Media News
February 19, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

'The Girl on the Train' retains top spot on U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The debut thriller by author
Paula Hawkins, "The Girl on the Train," maintained its hold on
the No. 1 sport on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday for the
fourth consecutive week.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Girl on the Train," by
 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)               1
    2. "Obsession in Death" by J.D. Robb
(Putnam, $27.95)                                 -
    3. "All the Light We Cannot See,"
 by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00)             3
    4. "Private Vegas," by James Patterson
 and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown $28.00)        2
    5. "A Spool of Blue Thread" by Anne Tyler
(Knopf, $27.95)                                  -
    6. "The Nightingale," by Kristin Hannah
 (St. Martin's, $27.99)                          4
    7. "Motive" by Jonathan Kellerman
(Ballantine, $28.00)                             -
    8. "Gray Mountain," by John Grisham
 (Doubleday, $28.95)                             7
    9. "Saint Odd," by Dean Koontz
 (Bantam, $28.00)                                8
    10. "Crash & Burn," by Lisa Gardner
(Dutton, $27.95)                                 6
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "The Food Babe Way" by Vani Hari
(Little, Brown, $27.00)                          - 
    2. "The 20/20 Diet," by Phil McGraw
 (Bird Street, $26)                              1
    3. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly
 and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30)             2
    4. "The Life-Changing Magic of 
 Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 3
    5. "Being Mortal," by Atul Gawande
 (Metropolitan, $26.00)                          5
    6. "Believer" by David Axelrod
(Penguin Press, $35.00)                          -
    7. "God, Guns, Grits, and Gravy," by
 Mike Huckabee (St. Martin's $26.99)             6
    8. "The New Family Cookbook" by America's
Test Kitchen Eds. (America's Test Kitchen, ($40) - 
    9. "Yes Please," by Amy Poehler
 (Morrow/Dey Street, $28.99)                     8
    10. "Money: Master the Game," by Tony Robbins
 (Simon & Schuster, $28.00)                      9
 (Week ended Feb. 15, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan
© 2014 Nielsen Co)

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
