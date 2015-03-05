'The Girl on the Train' retains grip at top of bestsellers list

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - The debut thriller by author Paula Hawkins, "The Girl on the Train," kept a steady hold on the No. 1 spot on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday for the sixth week. Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last Week 1. "The Girl on the Train," by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 1 2. "Prodigal Son" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) - 3. "All the Light We Cannot See," by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 2 4. "Mightier than the Sword" by Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin's $27.99) - 5. "The Nightingale," by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's, $27.99) 4 6. "A Spool of Blue Thread" by Anne Tyler (Knopf, $27.95) 6 7. "Obsession in Death" by J.D. Robb (Putnam, $27.95) 3 8. "Private Vegas," by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00) 5 9. "Double Fudge Brownie Murder" by Joanne Fluke (Kensington, $26.00) - 10. "Gray Mountain," by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 10 Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99) 1 2. "The 20/20 Diet" by Phil McGraw (Bird Street, $26.00) 3 3. "Future Crimes" by Marc Goodman (Doubleday, $27.95) - 4. "Being Mortal," by Atul Gawande (Metropolitan, $26.00) 4 5. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30) 2 6. "Girl in a Band" by Kim Gordon (Morrow/Dey Street, $27.99) - 7. "Effortless Healing" by Joseph Mercola (Harmony, $26.00) - 8. "Bold" by Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler (Simon & Schuster, $28.00) 17 9. "The Food Babe Way" by Vani Hari (Little, Brown, $27.00) 5 10. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler (Morrow/Dey Street $28.99) 8 (Week ended March 1, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 Nielsen Co) (Editing by Patricia Reaney)