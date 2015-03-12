FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'The Girl on the Train' tops bestsellers list for seventh week
March 12, 2015

'The Girl on the Train' tops bestsellers list for seventh week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - Author Paul Hawkins' debut
thriller, "The Girl on the Train," stayed No. 1 on the U.S.
bestsellers list on Thursday, where it has claimed the top spot
for seven consecutive weeks.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Girl on the Train," by
 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)               1
    2. "Prodigal Son" by Danielle Steel
(Delacorte, $28.00)                              2
    3. "The Assassin" by Clive Cussler
and Justin Scott (Putnam, $28.95)                -
    4. "All the Light We Cannot See,"
by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00)              3
    5. "The Buried Giant" by Kazuo Ishiguro
(Knopf, $26.95)                                  -
    6. "The Nightingale," by Kristin Hannah
(St. Martin's, $27.99)                           5
    7. "A Spool of Blue Thread" by Anne Tyler
(Knopf, $27.95)                                  6
    8. "Dead Heat" by Patricia Briggs
(Ace, $26.95)                                    -
    9. "Private Vegas," by James Patterson
 and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00)       8
    10. "Mightier than the Sword" by 
Jeffrey Archer (St. Martin's $27.99)             4
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "The Life-Changing Magic of 
Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)  1
    2. "Being Mortal," by Atul Gawande
(Metropolitan, $26.00)                           4
    3. "The 20/20 Diet" by Phil McGraw
(Bird Street, $26.00)                            2
    4. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly
 and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30)             5
    5. "Bold" by Peter H. Diamandis and 
Steven Kotler (Simon & Schuster, $28.00)         8
    6. "Goddesses Never Age" by Christiane
Northrup (Hay House, $25.99)                     12
    7. "Effortless Healing" by Joseph Mercola
(Harmony, $26.00)                                7
    8. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler
(Morrow/Dey Street $28.99)                       10
    9. "Girl in a Band" by Kim Gordon
(Morrow/Dey Street, $27.99)                      6
    10. "Money: Master the Game" by Tony Robbins
(Simon & Schuster, $28.00)                       11
  (Week ended March 8, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan
© 2014 Nielsen Co)

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Grant McCool)

