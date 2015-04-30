FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Memory Man' soars to top of U.S. bestsellers list
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
April 30, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

'Memory Man' soars to top of U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - David Baldacci's new book,
"Memory Man" bumped Nora Roberts' "The Liar" from the No. 1 spot
on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Memory Man," by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28.00)                          -
    2. "The Girl on the Train," by
Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)                2
    3. "The Liar" by Nora Roberts
(Putnam, $27.95)                                 1 
    4. "All the Light We Cannot See,"
by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00)              3
    5. "The Bone Tree" by     Greg Iles
(Morrow, $27.99)                                 -
    6. "God Help the Child" by Toni Morrison
(Knopf, $24.99)                                  -
    7. "Every Fifteen Minutes" by 
Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's, $27.99)           4
    8. "The Stranger" by Harlan Coben
(Dutton, $27.95)                                 5
    9. "Miracle at Augusta" by James Patterson
and Peter de Jonge (Little, Brown, $26.00)       6
    10. "At the Water's Edge" by     Sara Gruen
(Random/Spiegel & Grau, $28.00)                  11 
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Legends & Lies" by Bill O'Reilly and 
David Fisher (Holt, $32.00)                      1
    2. "The Whole 30" by Melissa Hartwig and
Dallas Hartwig (HMH, $30.00)                     -
    3. "And the Good News Is..." by Dana Perino
(Hachette/Twelve, $26.00)                        -
    4. "The Road to Character" by David Brooks
(Random, $28.00)                                 3
    5. "The Life-Changing Magic of 
Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)   4
    6. "Missoula" by Jon Krakauer    
(Doubleday, $28.95)                              -
    7. "Dead Wake" by Erik Larson    
(Crown, $28.00)                                  5
    8. "Dealing with China" by Henry M. 
Paulson Jr. (Hachette/Twelve, $32.00)            6
    8. "Thug Kitchen" by Thug Kitchen
(Rodale, $24.99)                                 12
    10. "Tox-Sick" by Suzanne Somers
(Harmony, $26.00)                                23
  (Week ended April 26, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan
© 2014 Nielsen Co)

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
