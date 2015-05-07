FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Gathering Prey' tops U.S. bestsellers list
May 7, 2015 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

'Gathering Prey' tops U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - John Sandford's new thriller,
"Gathering Prey," debuted at the top of the U.S. bestsellers
list on Thursday, pushing David Baldacci's "Memory Man" into
second place.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "Gathering Prey" by John Sandford
(Putnam, $28.95)                                 -
    2. "Memory Man," by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28.00)                          1
    3. "The Girl on the Train," by
Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)                2
    4. "The Liar," by Nora Roberts
(Putnam, $27.95)                                 3
    5. "The Bone Tree," by     Greg Iles
(Morrow, $27.99)                                 5
    6. "Death Wears a Beauty Mask," by Mary 
Higgins Clark     (Simon & Schuster, $26.00)         -
    7. "God Help the Child," by Toni Morrison
(Knopf, $24.99)                                  6
    8. "Lords of the Sith," by Paul S. Kemp
(Del Rey/Lucas, 28.00)                           -
    9. "The Stranger," by Harlan Coben
(Dutton, $27.95)                                 8
    10. "Every Fifteen Minutes," by 
Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin's, $27.99)           7
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "Hope," by Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus
(Viking, $28.95)                                 -
    2. "Legends & Lies," by Bill O'Reilly and 
David Fisher (Holt, $32.00)                      1
    3. "The Life-Changing Magic of 
Tidying Up," by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)   5
    4. "The Road to Character," by David Brooks
(Random, $28.00)                                 4
    5. "And the Good News Is..." by Dana Perino
(Hachette/Twelve, $26.00)                        3
    6. "The Whole 30," by Melissa Hartwig and
Dallas Hartwig (HMH, $30.00)                     2
    7. "The Hungry Girl Diet Cookbook," by 
Lisa Lillien    (St. Martin's Griffin, $27.99)     -
    8. "Brain Maker," by David Perlmutter
(Little, Brown, $28.00)                          -  
    9. "Dead Wake," by Erik Larson    
(Crown, $28.00)                                  7
    10. "Missoula," by Jon Krakauer    
(Doubleday, $28.95)                              6
 (Week ended May 3, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan
© 2014 Nielsen Co)

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney and Leslie Adler)

