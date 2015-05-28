FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'The Girl on the Train' regains top spot on U.S. bestsellers list
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 28, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

'The Girl on the Train' regains top spot on U.S. bestsellers list

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - "The Girl on the Train" ousted
James Patterson's "14th Deadly Sin" from the No. 1 spot on the
U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday.
    Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers
and independent distributors across the United States is used to
compile the list.
    Hardcover Fiction                      Last Week
    1. "The Girl on the Train" by
Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95)                2
    2. "14th Deadly Sin" by James Patterson
and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown, $28.00)        1
    3. "All the Light We Cannot See" by
Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00)                 3
    4. "Memory Man" by David Baldacci
(Grand Central, $28.00)                          4
    5. "Seveneves" by Neal Stephenson
(Morrow, $35.00)                                 -
    6. "Gathering Prey" by John Sandford
(Putnam, $28.95)                                 5
    7. "Beach Town" by Mary Kay Andrews
(St. Martin's, 26.99)                            -
    8. "The Liar" by Nora Roberts
(Putnam, $27.95)                                 6
    9. "The Scarlet Gospels" by Clive Barker
(St. Martin's, $26.99)                           -
    10. "Robert B. Parker's Kickback" by
Ace Atkins (Putnam, $26.95)                      -
    Hardcover Nonfiction
    1. "The Life-Changing Magic of 
Tidying Up" by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $16.99)   2
    2. "The Wright Brothers" by David            
McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $30.00)            1
    3. "Legends & Lies" by Bill O'Reilly and 
David Fisher (Holt, $32.00)                      4
    4. "And the Good News Is ..." by Dana Perino
(Hachette/Twelve, $26.00)                        3
    5. "American Wife" by Taya Kyle
(Morrow, $27.99)                                 7
    6. "The Road to Character" by David Brooks
(Random, $28.00)                                 8
    7. "The Witcher 3: Official Game Guide" by
David Hodgson     (Prima Games, $39.99)              -
    8. "The Whole 30," by Melissa Hartwig and
Dallas Hartwig (HMH, $30.00)                     12
    9. "Elon Musk' by Ashlee Vance 
(Ecco, $28.99)                                   -
    10. "A Lucky Life Interrupted" by Tom Brokaw
(Random, $27.00)
    
 (Week ended May 24, 2015, powered by Nielsen BookScan
© 2015 The Nielsen Company)

 (Editing by Patricia Reaney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.